Former GRDB accountant to lead defence this month on alleged falsification of account

Former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) accountant Peter Ramcharran, who is on trial for allegedly falsifying the entity’s account, is expected to lead his defence later this month.

Ramcharran is currently being tried by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on five charges of falsification of an account.

The charges allege that Ramcharran, while being the accountant of the GRDB, omitted to enter a total in excess of $414 million in the GRDB ledger.