Hypocrisy from Jagdeo on contracts

Dear Editor,

It must be the summit of dishonesty and hypocrisy for Jagdeo who never made public the contracts he signed to tell the media that “it should be a crime to keep contracts secret”. Or is it just the contempt with which he holds the Guyanese people? He cannot believe that people forget what a megalomaniac he was as President. People will and do recognise that he is being dishonest and a hypocrite.

If he believes what he says then he should pass the law retroactively and he would at then be at risk.

I wish to remind him that while I was a Member of Parliament representing the PNCR at a Commonwealth conference in London he wanted support for the Low Carbon Development Strategy which he didn’t have the decency to discuss with the people of Guyana. The PNCR correctly refused.

Jagdeo has no moral right to even mention transparency and good governance. He is a true dictator who was callous and contemptuous of anyone, including Mrs Jagan who correctly told him he was wrong to withhold advertisements from Stabroek News.

I close by recalling a philosopher whose name I don’t remember but he pertinently stated that a “hypocrite is someone who conveniently forget their fault to point out someone else’s”. Hope some group in the PPP stops Jagdeo from destroying Dr. Jagan’s party which he now treats as his fiefdom.

Yours faithfully,

Aubrey C. Norton