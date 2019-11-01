Jaguars’ head coach confident of bringing home ‘long overdue’ Super50 title

“This year, it is here for us, to be honest, but we have to go out and show it with good plans and execution. So it is how best we cope with the expectations, and I think when we get to the big games, we need to treat it as another game and go out and execute so I am confident of bringing home the trophy this year.”

Those were the words of Guyana Jaguars’ head coach Esaun Crandon on his team’s prospects of winning their first Cricket West Indies/Colonial Medical Insurance Regional Super50 title since 2005.

Speaking exclusively to Stabroek Sport, Crandon reckoned that the team is comprised of a decent mix of players with the expectation to win, taken seriously.