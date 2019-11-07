Jaguars face Emerging Players in Super50 campaign opener

Guyana Jaguars will begin their hunt for a title in the Cricket West Indies, Colonial Medical Insurance Regional Super50 today from 13.30 hours against West Indies Emerging Players in a day and night encounter at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago.

Jaguars finished second last season and both captain Leon Johnson and head coach, Esaun Crandon say that the team has been through ample preparation, mentioning the Cricket Guy Inc Franchise League as well as two warm-up matches which aided their white ball training.

Johnson had told this newspaper prior to the team’s departure that there is a need for the unit to perform consistently with the bat.