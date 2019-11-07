Adrian Giddings says won’t attend hush-hush GFF congress

Adrian Giddings, General Secretary of the West Demerara Football Association [WDFA] says that he will not be in attendance at the impending GFF Electoral Congress on Saturday due to the lack of transparency involved in the process.

This was disclosed by the Pouderoyen resident during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport.

Giddings stated, “I don’t know the reason for the GFF being so tight-lipped, but what I can say I won’t be a part of this and I can’t sit in a congress and support anything being said when it comes to football development when there is none. This just feels fishy and not transparent, this says a lot about people. How can you have an election and only have one slate, what are we saying that no one is interested in football anymore, I refuse to and don’t believe that. It is simply not transparent and I will not support it.”