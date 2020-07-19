West Demerara Football Association finances hammered by COVID-19

Adrian Giddings, Secretary of the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA), says that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting local lockdown of the sporting fraternity, has severely affected the entity’s financial position.

This was revealed during an exclusive interview yesterday with Stabroek Sport. According to the veteran sports enthusiast, the resulting lockdown owing to the measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 disease, has affected the coffers of the association.

He added, “The financial situation is very bad, it’s basically because of the current situation. It is nothing nice at the moment and we have nothing much in the bank account. I can’t at the moment give you the exact figures. That will have to come from the treasurer but our financial situation is very bad.”