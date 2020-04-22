Football not as important as health

“Health is far more important that football”. Those were the sombre words of Terrence Mitchell, President of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) in relation to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Mitchell, who also holds the portfolio of Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Committee Member, echoed these sentiments during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday.

He stated, “We need health to be restored, we need to follow the procedures so we can eventually get back to normalcy. Football is not as important as health. Once health is restored football can play, if we don’t get healthy players and fans then the sport is in shambles. We need to return the situation to normalcy and fix it in terms of health.”