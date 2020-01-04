Sports

Sinclair, Smith earn maiden PCL call-ups

-Bishoo, Joseph, Imlach return as Jaguars name PCL squad for opening round

Keon Joseph
Keon Joseph
By

Guyana Jaguars yesterday named their squad for the Cricket West Indies Professional Cricket League (PCL) opening round with all-rounder Kevin Sinclair and pacer, Nial Smith earning maiden call ups.

Also included in the Leon Johnson-led side are West Indies leg-spinner, Devendra Bishoo, West Indies A pacer, Keon Joseph and former West Indies wicket-keeper/batsman, Tevin Imlach.

Assistant Coach of the Jaguars, Shivnarine Chanderpaul spoke to Stabroek Sport after the team was announced and tagged it as an opportunity for the youngsters to grab.