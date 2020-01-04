Sinclair, Smith earn maiden PCL call-ups

Guyana Jaguars yesterday named their squad for the Cricket West Indies Professional Cricket League (PCL) opening round with all-rounder Kevin Sinclair and pacer, Nial Smith earning maiden call ups.
Also included in the Leon Johnson-led side are West Indies leg-spinner, Devendra Bishoo, West Indies A pacer, Keon Joseph and former West Indies wicket-keeper/batsman, Tevin Imlach.
Assistant Coach of the Jaguars, Shivnarine Chanderpaul spoke to Stabroek Sport after the team was announced and tagged it as an opportunity for the youngsters to grab.