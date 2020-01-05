Jaguars’ newbies looking to cement spots

Newbies to the Guyana Jaguars for Professional Cricket League, Kevin Sinclair and Nial Smith will look to capitalize on the opportunity and cement their place with good performances.

Sinclair, 20, told Stabroek Sport in an exclusive interview his childhood dream of playing for Guyana is almost a reality.

“It is always a great feeling to make the senior team, it is one of my dreams coming through from the under-19s and just looking for an opportunity to be a part of the set up and this year I’ve been given the chance and I’m grateful to be part of the team,” he said.