Jaguars’ newbies impress Johnson

Captain of the Guyana Jaguars, Leon Johnson, has expressed his satisfaction with the output of newcomers, Nial Smith and Kevin Sinclair during the prematurely concluded West Indies Championship.

Speaking recently on the Barbados radio programme, Mason and Guests, the out-of-favor West Indies batsman said, “Nial Smith, who got 20 wickets in the seven games he played, he started well. I think he was one of the bowlers that were very unlucky because of the chances that went down off of him,” while noting, “I think young Sinclair, he didn’t bowl the amount of overs he should have, being one of the leading spinners in the team but did a decent job. He got a lot to learn in terms of the longer format of the game but he is very enthusiastic and someone for the future.”

Smith, a 24-year-old fast bowler and son of former national coach, Albert Smith, finished with an average of 29.30 and an economy rate of 3.48. The pacer hit the ground running by picking up his best figures of six for 55 on debut against Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the opening round of the tournament.