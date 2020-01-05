New GFA president James looks to transform football in Georgetown

Following his election to the top post of the Georgetown Football Association [GFA] on November 2 last year, former FIFA International Referee Otis James sat down with Stabroek Sports to discuss the issues plaguing the association and his developmental plans for 2020.

SS:-How would you describe the year 2019 for the GFA and the sport in a whole?

OJ: – “2019 was a very challenging year for the GFA, there was a lack of football played and not working together until November when the new GFA team took over then the teams felt like something good is going to happen for them.”