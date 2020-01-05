Sports

New GFA president James looks to transform football in Georgetown

New Georgetown Football Association President Otis James is looking to transform the sport of football in the Capital City.
Following his election to the top post of the Georgetown Football Association [GFA] on November 2 last year, former FIFA International Referee Otis James sat down with Stabroek Sports to discuss the issues plaguing the association and his developmental plans for 2020.

SS:-How would you describe the year 2019 for the GFA and the sport in a whole?

OJ: – “2019 was a very challenging year for the GFA, there was a lack of football played and not working together until November when the new GFA team took over then the teams felt like something good is going to happen for them.”