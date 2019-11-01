Lower Corentyne hand Essequibo first loss

Defending champions Essequibo fell to a 25-run loss at the hands of Lower Corentyne during the second round of the Guyana Cricket Board’s Female 17-and-under T20 franchise league.

Playing at the Cumberland Ground, the contest was reduced to a 15-over per side affair. Lower Corentyne won the toss and opted to bat, posting 91-2 from their allotted overs.

After opener Shenia Solomon was bowled by Lisa Charles (1-16) for duck, Ashmini Munisar teamed up with Keisa Durant to take the fight to the defending champions.