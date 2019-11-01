Number 5 Village victorious in opening leg of inter-village football tourney

Number 5 Village emerged as the winner of the opening leg in the Youth Go & GT Beer ‘Beat them Bad’ Inter-Village Football Championship on Sunday, at the Paradise community ground.

Number 5 Village walked away with the title under the recently installed floodlights, defeating the home side Paradise in the finale.

With the result, they walked away with $200,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, Paradise copped $150,000 and the corresponding accolade.

In the third place playoff, Number 28 Village defeated Plantation Ross to pocket $100,000 and medals. Ross, for their efforts, received $50,000 and medals.

The event featured 12 teams. The second leg of the event commences tomorrow at the Mahaicony Community Centre ground. The defending champion will have to defend their title.