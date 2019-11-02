Driver charged with causing E’quibo Coast cyclist’s death

The driver involved in the Essequibo Coast accident that claimed the life of 21-year-old pedal cyclist Govindra Persaud was on Thursday charged with causing his death.

The accused, Jason Persaud, also 21, of Charity, Essequibo Coast, was faced with one count of causing death by dangerous driving and three other charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jason was arraigned before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Leguan Magistrate’s Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the minor charges. He was not required to plead to the causing death by dangerous driving charge.