Latest filaria drug treatment campaign launched

With assistance from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Ministry of Public Health on Thursday officially launched its latest mass drug administration campaign to eliminate lymphatic filariasis.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence led by example at the launch at the Stabroek Market Square, where she took the medication.

The month-long exercise will see health officials visiting homes and schools to administer the drugs, Ivermectin, Albendazole and Diethylcarbamazine citrate.