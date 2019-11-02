Jamaica News

Jamaican man eludes ICE by hiding in Connecticut courthouse

Surrounded by supporters outside the Derby courthouse, Shaundrece Beckford speaks on a cellphone with her husband, Domar Shearer, shortly before he was safely escorted to a waiting vehicle after spending most of the day sheltered in the public defender’s office to avoid being detained by Federal immigration agents in Derby on Thursday.
(Jamaica Observer) A Jamaican immigrant  sought by federal agents has eluded them by hiding in the public defender’s office at a Connecticut courthouse for more than seven hours.

Domar Shearer was in Derby Superior Court on Thursday to appear for two misdemeanour cases against him.

Federal immigration agents went to the courthouse to try to detain the 23-year-old from Jamaica.

Authorities say he has overstayed a visa and is in the country illegally.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports Shearer learned about the agents and was told the public defenders’ office was the only place they couldn’t go.

Immigrant rights activists also showed up to support Shearer.

The agents left the courthouse after it closed at 5:00 p.m.

Shearer left minutes later with his wife, who said they were going to a “safe” location.