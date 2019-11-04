Trinidad: Unidentified woman found chopped to death

(Trinidad Newsday) Two days after a woman was chopped to death at her home, an unidentified woman was found dead of chop wound on land parcel off Caura Royal Road, Caura yesterday.

Police said a man from Balthazar Street was riding his bicycle through the land, which is owned by Home Construction Ltd and was once used as a horticultural site. There is a short cut through the land that takes bathers to the Caura River, an estate officer who patrols the land told the media.

Police said the woman was found with a single chop wound to the head after 1 pm and officers believe she may have been killed earlier in the day. The woman, who was fully clothed, is of East Indian descent and slim built.

On Thursday, Dolmati Mangroo, 24, was found at her El Carmen, St Helena home by relatives. A male relative was arrested at a hotel on Friday in connection with her death.