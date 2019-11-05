Temporary restriction on Romaine lettuce over E. coli

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) is notifying importers of Romaine lettuce of a temporary restriction on the commodity over concerns about the bacteria E. coli.

In a release, the Institute said it will not be issuing import permits and will be recalling all permits issued within the past three months for Romaine lettuce owing to the outbreak of E.coli.

The restriction will be removed when Guyana is notified by the United States of America FDA that there is no threat to the Romaine lettuce.