Man gets two years for having unlicensed gun, ammo

Kevin Bruce, who was recently accused of pulling a gun on a policeman at a city station, yesterday learned that he will be spending the next two years in jail for having an unlicensed gun and ammunition.

Bruce, called ‘Banky,’ was brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was sentenced to two years in prison for having an illegal gun in his possession and another two years for having ammunition for the illegal weapon. The sentences are to be served concurrently, meaning that Bruce will only serve two years in prison. He was also fined $50,000.

When Bruce first appeared at the city court, he had pleaded guilty to having the Taurus .32 pistol along with the 10 live .32 rounds of ammunition in his possession, while not being the holder of a firearm licence at the time.