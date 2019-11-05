Georgetown wins GCB U17 franchise tournament on run rate

Following the abandonment of the final between Georgetown and Lower Corentyne at the Everest Cricket Club yesterday, the city side was deemed champions due to a superior net run rate throughout the Guyana Cricket Board 17-and-under Female T20 Franchise League.

According to the Board, the eventual champions established a net run rate of 3.6 whereas Lower Corentyne had a net run rate of 3.

Both teams played undefeated in separate groups, a feat which was commended by the Territorial Development Officer, Colin Stuart. According to Stuart, all the teams performed well and showed promise for the future.

He went on to tell the girls that there is a lucrative career in cricket for women and explained to them that there is also room in the set up for them to continue their studies and become a lawyer or doctor if they so desire and still play cricket.

Stuart name-dropped the likes of Shemaine Campbell, Sheneta Grimmond and Shabika Gajnabi who are in the West Indies Women side currently playing against India in the Caribbean as well as Kaycia Schultz and Cherry-Ann Fraser who are both consistently in the training camps.

The Territorial Development Officer also singled out excellent performances including Naomi Barkoye who was deemed the Most Valuable Player with 76 runs in three innings with a best of 58 not out and five wickets.

Also mentioned were Jamie Campbell who took 10 wickets with a best of 5-6, the most by any bowler, Ashmini Munisar for her knock of 41, Julianna Grimmond who scored 42, Shamin Henry (3-13), Arehanna Persaud (3-8) and Alicia Fordyce (3-25).

Campbell told this publication that it was a bit disappointing to finish second and not have a final clash to decide the champions but overall was happy with her team’s performance as well as her own.