‘The Showstopper’ Peterson-Griffith turns tables on Sinclair to win Strongest Man competition….

Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Peterson-Griffith deadlifted a car for 20 reps, part of his show stopping performance at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Sunday night which earned him the top honours in the Guyana’s Strongest Man competition.

Petterson-Griffith upstaged his Space Gym teammate and last year’s winner, Julio ‘The Beast’ Sinclair to become the second local to take home the prestigious title in the third staging of the event.

‘The Showstopper’ turned out to be mightier than ‘The Beast’ and third place finisher Wilson Balansi of Suriname during the competition which included a 250-pound Bag Throw over a 4ft high bar, walking with 600+ pounds on their backs and dead lifting a Nissan Sylphy.