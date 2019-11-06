Cane Grove man hospitalised with fractured skull after wedding house beating

A 22-year-old Cane Grove man is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following a beating at a wedding house on Sunday night that has left him with a fractured skull and other injuries.

Hansraj Durga, also known as ‘Kevin,’ was a victim of an attack by several persons after attending a neighbour’s wedding in his neighbourhood.

The attack was reported to police and one person is said to be in custody.

A CT scan has shown that Durga suffered a fractured skull with internal bleeding in addition to a dislocated right shoulder, a punctured left shoulder and a cut to his lip.

The man was said to have been beaten around 10 pm on Sunday. At the time of the beating, he is believed to have been intoxicated.

Up to yesterday, it was unclear how the attack unfolded.

Durga was subsequently taken to Mahaicony Hospital, where he spent the night. The man’s estranged wife said because of the alcohol in his system, the doctor couldn’t prescribe him any painkillers and could only dress his wounds. Early on Monday morning, he was transferred to the GPHC, where he had the scan done.

According to the woman, the man is currently being treated for the internal bleeding but if treatment is not successful then he will be expected to undergo surgery. The doctor, she added, indicated that even after he is released from the hospital Durga is likely to need physical therapy.