Harbour Bridge temporarily blocked by poles sliding off truck

Commuters using the Demerara Harbour Bridge were caught in a traffic jam after a number of utility poles being transported across the bridge by truck came loose and slid off.

This resulted in a backup of traffic on both the eastern and western ends of the bridge. Commuters were however able to freely resume the use of the bridge just around 5.30pm after the poles were moved and stacked in an area on the bridge that permitted the free flow of traffic.

A picture posted on Facebook showed how the logs slid off the truck as it was proceeding up an elevated section of the bridge.

Demerara Harbour Bridge General Manager Rawlston Adams yesterday told Stabroek News that the poles remain on the bridge but are neatly stored off to the side.

He noted that they had to resort to that solution since they were unable to get the necessary equipment on the bridge to reload the poles onto the truck.

The lamp poles were being transported over to the West Demerara region. Adams noted that they were still trying determine on whose behalf the poles were being transported.

He explained that once the poles were moved to the side of the bridge, two lanes were open to facilitate the flow of traffic.