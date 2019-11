A labourer who fell from a building at the Pegasus Hotel expansion project work site remains in the hospital and underwent surgery yesterday.

The labourer, Devon Williams, 31, fell from the seventh floor of the building under construction while he was transporting concrete blocks on Sunday.

Hotel owner Robert Badal yesterday told Stabroek News that he has visited Williams in the hospital and he is recuperating. He noted that the man has since been able to move his feet.