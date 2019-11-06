Hurricanes, Marooners confident ahead of curtain-raiser

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Hosts Leeward Islands Hurricanes and title-holders Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners have both exuded confidence ahead of today’s opening clash of the Regional Super50.

The two teams will meet at Warner Park in the day/night Group A fixture which will raise the curtain on the 50-overs domestic campaign which runs until December 1.

Marooners stunned their rivals last year when they produced a clinical brand of cricket to clinch the title for the first time and captain Kyle Corbin believes his side can repeat, despite an influx of new players.

“I think we have a pretty good chance to go all the way in this tournament,” said Corbin, Player-of-the-Match in last season’s final against Guyana Jaguars.

“The dynamics of this team I think they compliment each other pretty well. It’s pretty balanced, it’s a side that’s very young, it’s very exciting so I think we should do pretty well in this tournament.”

He added: “We’re defending champions but it’s almost a new team. We have a few players going on to their territory so it’s basically a few fresh faces. We know it’s easy to win but harder to defend.

“Everybody will be looking at CCC this year and looking at the type of cricket we’re playing. I think once the new players coming into the team follow the same way we played last year, the same type of cricket, the same type of attitude on and off the field, we should do pretty well.”

Corbin said it was important Marooners played as a team if they were to make it out of the group which also comprised Barbados Pride, Jamaica Scorpions and Canada.

“What worked well for us last year was that everybody had a role to play at some point during the tournament,” he pointed out.

“There was no one standout performer – each game saw someone else put their hand up. Once we play for each other, we should do pretty well.”

Hurricanes skipper, Jahmar Hamilton, said a winning start would be crucial to his side’s campaign, as they looked to break their poor run in the competition.

They have not won a regional 50-overs title in nearly a decade but pointed to consistency and simplicity as keys to turning around their fortunes.

“Our chances are very high. We have a few experienced players that have been around for a while so it’s just to gel together and put our best foot forward,” he said.

“It’s just about starting well, get that momentum going into the tournament and that will just carry us right through to the semi-finals.”

Playing at home, Hurricanes will benefit from familiar conditions. However, Hamilton does not expect the burden of expectations from home fans to be a burden to carry.

“We know we’re home, we know the conditions here so it’s just for us to go out and play our normal game of cricket, just enjoy it and have fun,” he said.

“There’s no pressure, we just want to go out and keep it simple, do the basics and once we’re consistent with that, we’ll definitely be rewarded for that.”

SQUADS:

HURRICANES – Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kieran Powell, Devon Thomas, Montcin Hodge, Keacy Carty, Yannick Leonard, Kezron Archibald, Sheeno Berridge, Jeremiah Louis, Akeem Saunders, Terrance Warde, Amir Jangoo, Jason Campbell.

MAROONERS – Kyle Corbin (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Romaine Morris, Akeem Jordan, Jonathan Drakes, Ojay Shields, Kavesh Kantasingh, Larry Joseph, Abhijai Mansingh, Sadique Du Shawn, Luciano Henry, Odain Orlando McCatty, Jarlarnie Niquan, Nigel Seales, Paul Palmer, Akshaya Persaud.