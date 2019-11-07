Appeal Court upholds 28-year sentence against man for killing East La Penitence woman

The Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday upheld a 28-year sentence on a man who killed an East La Penitence woman in 2006.

Dennis Wharton was sentenced in 2013 after he had pleaded guilty to manslaughter after initially being indicted for murder. The charge alleged that during the month of November 2006 at East La Penitence Squatting Area, he killed June Osborne.

When the case was called at the appellate court in Georgetown, it was noted that Wharton had appealed his sentence contending that it was an excessive one. However Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal, Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud dismissed Wharton’s appeal.