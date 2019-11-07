Carl `Max’ Hanoman passes away

Veteran doctor Carl ‘Max’ Hanoman passed away last evening at a private city hospital, even as he was preparing to leave the country for Trinidad and Tobago for further medical treatment.

He was 72 years old.

In 2016, Hanoman was appointed Chairman of the GPHC Board and had promised that patients would receive improved care and services and better attitudes from the staff, while expressing hope for cooperation among members.

But only months into his chairmanship the Board was dissolved by then Minister of Education Dr. George Norton, following months of public disagreement over staffing decisions as well as other issues relating to the management of the institution.

Friends and patients of the physician, who operated at his private practice at Lot 77 Brickdam, Georgetown, took to social media to express tributes with many expounding on his kindness while other who worked with him hailed his contributions here.

“I spoke with him yesterday and I knew he was in the hospital hoping to get better and travel to Trinidad. Indeed, we have lost a very important medical individual. It is going be a real sad blow to the medical fraternity here because he was not only a doctor but excellent teacher,” physician and former Head of the Presidential Secretariat Dr Roger Luncheon told Stabroek news.

He said he learned of Hanoman’s passing via WhatsApp from a mutual friend.

“There are a number persons and even doctors who preferred to go to his private practice instead of the public and private hospitals. I cannot speak of Dr. Hanoman and not point out his sterling role in medical education. He taught many of the doctors we have today. When he was the Chairman of the Board of the GPHC, he introduced a number of (techniques) that saw medical education in GPHC improving and more applicants in Guyana opening medical schools,” he added.

The former HPS said that he met Dr. Hanoman back in the 1980s when he [Luncheon] returned home from the United States and the two would form a friendship that lasted decades.

“He was already established in public health and we worked together in the public service…and we became tightly connected. I didn’t think he was that ill. I knew he was suffering from shortness of breath but I did not know he was that ill. As a matter of fact, he was the doctor I went to him when I got sick,” he said.

Former Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony also expressed surprise at Hanoman’s passing and fondly remembered the contributions he made, even as he lamented the blow to the medical fraternity.

“I have had the privilege working with him and serving at the Guyana Medical Association. He was not only a good medical practitioner but very very good in teaching and fostering that transfer of knowledge he had. Many of the doctors today were trained by him and he enjoyed the profession and the teaching. Dr. Hanoman was a mentor to many. So to say it is a tremendous loss for the medical fraternity would not even do it justice, I think,” he said.

Former Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland also paid tribute.

“My Friend and Former Family Doctor Dr. Carl Max Hanoman is no more. I can remember the many times he encouraged me as a young boxing promoter. When I had that serious accident in 2000, this Doctor cared for me at a reduce cost at times during my rehabilitation as we were personal friends. He was indeed a Giant in the medical field. RIP Dear friend,” he said.

Hanoman was an avid boxing fan from his childhood and it was his love for the profession that saw him give himself the moniker ‘Max’ after a well-known boxer.

Former Mayor Patricia Chase-Green pointed to his love for the sport and how he helped young boxers.

“This is sad news. My condolences to the family. This doctor has helped many young boxers over the years, I have learnt quite a lot working with him as ring side nurse at boxing events and training sessions. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” she said.