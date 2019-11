City councillors at last Monday’s statutory meeting raised concerns over the number of constables that were proceeding on vacation leave.

Approximately 25 constables have proceeded on leave since last Monday. The leave days for the constables are staggered between 14 and 21 days.

Despite the concerns raised, Acting Chief Constable Peter Livingstone informed the council that they are adequately staffed and will be in a position to protect the city’s assets.