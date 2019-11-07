Man charged with threatening cop, resisting arrest on Mandela Ave

A 19-year-old who was charged with three offences including resisting arrest was allowed his pre-trial freedom yesterday.

Shamar Nelson pleaded not guilty to all three charges which were read by Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court Five.

Two charges stated that on November 1st, at Mandela Avenue, he used threatening language towards Peace Officer Edward Lowenfield who was executing his duty and on the same date and at the same location he behave disorderly within public hearing.