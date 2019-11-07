CARICOM says concerned about Haiti crisis

CARICOM says it is “saddened and concerned” by the deepening crisis in Haiti which has paralysed the normal functioning of all sectors of the country and created a situation of extreme hardship for the people.

In a release on Tuesday, the Community stated that it “deplores” the destruction of property and livelihoods, the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the increasing death toll resulting from the breakdown of law and order, which has intensified over the past seven weeks. CARICOM has iterated that while it supports fully the enjoyment of the right to freedom of assembly, it urges that this “be done in a lawful manner.”