Republic Bank says still to iron out wrinkles

Republic Bank (Guyana) Ltd has acknowledged that it is “experiencing some challenges” in its transition to the new banking system effective November 4.

According to a notice sent out by Republic Bank to its “customers and stakeholders,” it stated that it is aware of the impact of its service delivery and seeks to assure that it remains “committed to resolving these challenges in the shortest timeframe possible.”

The Bank apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked its customers and stakeholders for their “patience and understanding” during this transition.

The release urged person with queries to visit the nearest Republic Bank branch or contact their Customer Care Official at 223-7938 to 49 ext. 2620 or via email at gyemail@rfhl.com.