Speed of police vehicle in Friendship crash was excessive – President

The Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the more than three-week-old accident along the Friendship, East Bank Demerara Public Road which claimed the lives of five persons has been completed and speeding by the police vehicle was excessive, according to President David Granger.

“There is clear evidence that the police vehicle was driving at an excessive rate which was not necessary at that time. It was not part of my convoy, it was not necessary at that time of the morning. The road was clear and there were no obstacles and again I don’t want to name names but there is an element of culpability there and the Commissioner of Police will take action in that regard”, Granger yesterday said.

The President was at the time responding to questions from the media on the sidelines of an event held at the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday morning.