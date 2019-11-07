India doubles its technical training quota for Guyana

The Government of India will be doubling the the number of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Training Slots allocated to Guyana from the current 24 to 50 with immediate effect.

In a press release yesterday from the Indian High Commission, it was explained that this decision taken by the Indian Government is a “goodwill gesture” towards the Government and people of Guyana as a result of the close and cordial relations between the two countries and longstanding partnership of 55 years in ITEC.

The revised system of ITEC now allows the High Commission to accept applications from persons nominated by Private Sector companies, Chambers of Commerce, Commercial Associations, and other such bodies. The High Commission is also encouraging individuals to apply for the ITEC Training Programme and avail themselves of the opportunity for training in India.