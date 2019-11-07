Investigation launched into parent’s involvement in Tobago school fight

(Trinidad Guardian) Tobago police and Education Division officials have launched an investigation into a man’s involvement in a school fight that took place in Roxborough, Tobago.
A 1:26 minutes video, showing the fight, has been widely shared on all social media platforms.
The robust man, who one of the assailants refers to a dad, is seen slapping and pointing his finger in the faces of students – several females and a male. At one point he seems to hit one female student on the ground.
Passersby got involved, parting the fight and pulling the man away from the students.
ACP Vernon Roberts of the TTPS Tobago Division said the police are investigating the matter.
“We saw the video and have begun an investigation. We will take the necessary action when the investigation is over,” Roberts told Guardian Media.
Chief Secretary and Education for Secretary Kelvin Charles said Education Division officials condemned the fight. He said it was under investigation.
“(We) condemn our students’ involvement in any public brawl of this nature, especially as it has the unintended consequence of bringing the school into disrepute,” he told Guardian Media via WhatsApp message.
He added: “An investigation has been launched to ascertain the facts so that an informed decision can be made” and described parent’s involvement as “quite unfortunate.”
He said the division encourages “peaceful resolution of conflicts among our students, particularly in the face of provocation.”
Feeles, President of the Single Father’s Association, weighed in the situation. He said the man should have defused the fight.
“What I would have expected him to do, seeing the scenario would have already escalated, I would have expected any parent to deescalate the scenario,” Feeles told Guardian Media.
Less than 24 hours after the video was posted, users on the social media platform Facebook have already formed their opinions about the individuals in the brawl.
Almost 1,000 persons commented on the matter.
Aiming at the man, one user wrote, “the father needs to be charged.”
Another user commented: “As a father, he should have dealt with it another way”
However, other Facebook users said the children were wrong.
“Each and every one of those children deserves a hard lash,” one user said.
Counselling Psychologist Gregory Issacs described what every adult should do in similar situations –
Display emotional intelligence and self-awareness.
Practice self-regulation.
Control anger.
Do not act impulsively.
Protect the children without bringing harm to anyone else.
Consider other ways to defuse the situation.
Evaluate the position and make a “good” decision.
Tagged in: