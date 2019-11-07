NIS wishes to sincerely apologize to Mr Baird

Dear Editor,

In its Tuesday, November 5, 2019 edition, Stabroek News carried a letter bearing the caption `Waiting for 22 months on NIS sickness benefit”. The letter was signed by Michael Baird.

The Management of the National Insurance Scheme wishes to sincerely apologize to Mr Baird for all the inconvenience caused by the delayed payment of his benefit.

Additionally, contrary to the information that was conveyed to the writer, NIS does not discriminate when paying benefits to any contributor. According the Laws of Guyana Cap. 36:01 National Insurance and Social Security (Sickness Benefit Medical Care)

2. (1) Where an insured person who is rendered temporarily incapable of work otherwise than as a result of employment injury (such person hereafter referred to as a “sick person”) requires medical care for any condition that renders him temporarily incapable of work, he shall be entitled to medical care from the date on which he is so rendered incapable of work for as long as the need for such care continues or recurs.

(2) The qualifying conditions for the provision of medical care in accordance with this regulation shall be the same as those set out in regulation 23 (a), (b) and (c) of the National Insurance and Social Security (Sickness Benefit) regulation. Such entitlements are based on the regulations and nothing else.

The Scheme pays Sickness Benefit Medical care for as long as the need for such care continues or recurs and at a rate ranging from 50% to 70% for current Insured Persons and up to 80% for pensioners.

Mr. Baird is kindly asked to make contact as soon as possible with the Public Relations Unit on 227-6851 or email public_relations@nis.org.gy.

Yours Sincerely,

Yours faithfully

Dianne Lewis Baxter

Publicity and Public Relations

Officer

NIS