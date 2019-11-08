Ministry complains about SN editorial

The Ministry of the Presidency has complained about an editorial appearing in yesterday’s edition of the Stabroek News.
According to a statement from the Ministry the editorial “deliberately misrepresents statements made recently by President David Granger, during a live radio interview with Kaieteur Radio on Friday, November 1, 2019” and makes false assertions that the head of state is no longer an advocate for a free press.
President Granger was asked during the radio interview to provide his view on the Department of Public Information’s (DPI) recent refusal to place ads with Stabroek News following a temporary halt of placements by the newspaper to allow for a settlement of a $22.1 million debt.