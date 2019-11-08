Ministry complains about SN editorial -Editor-in-Chief says gov’t has no case and engaged in blatant assault on press freedom

The Ministry of the Presidency has complained about an editorial appearing in yesterday’s edition of the Stabroek News.

According to a statement from the Ministry the editorial “deliberately misrepresents statements made recently by President David Granger, during a live radio interview with Kaieteur Radio on Friday, November 1, 2019” and makes false assertions that the head of state is no longer an advocate for a free press.

President Granger was asked during the radio interview to provide his view on the Department of Public Information’s (DPI) recent refusal to place ads with Stabroek News following a temporary halt of placements by the newspaper to allow for a settlement of a $22.1 million debt.