Jagdeo restates PPP interest in bolstering polling day safeguards

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday reiterated that his party is willing to support a strengthening of polling day measures as a means to prevent voter fraud.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Jagdeo stressed that all the measures proposed by the governing coalition including House to House registration are likely to disenfranchise some members of Guyanese society and open the results of the 2020 elections to challenge via an elections petition.

He cited a recently announced measure to remove in excess of 25,000 names from the Official List of Electors if these persons do not collect their Identification Card (ID Card).