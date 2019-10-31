Jagdeo calls on GECOM Chair to explain ‘patently illegal’ decision on uncollected ID cards

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo says that the decision by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to remove from the Official List of Electors (OLE), persons who have not collected their identification (ID) cards as far back as 2008, is “patently illegal” and called upon GECOM Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh to explain.

According to Jagdeo, the decision is aimed at either using GECOM to disenfranchise Guyanese, in breach of at least two court decisions on the subject, or setting the foundation for an elections petition in the event that the result of next year’s March 2nd elections is not in government’s favour. Asked whether the opposition will take legal action in light of its claim of illegality, Jagdeo said a decision will be made after Justice Singh has explained the rationale for her decision.

These views were shared with the media during a press conference yesterday at the Office of the Opposition Leader on Church Street.