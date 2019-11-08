Guyana News

Region Six Chairman ejects AFC executive after ‘disrespectful action’

Dereck Basdeo
Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan yesterday asked Region Six AFC Executive, Dereck Basdeo, to leave the region’s boardroom after he was disrespectful. 

Basdeo before leaving the boardroom called Armogan a “chicken” and continued speaking about council matters concerning AFC Councillor, Devin Sookraj.

At yesterday’s statutory meeting the standing orders were suspended to allow a doctor to make a presentation on filaria and the importance of taking the tablets being issued to combat the spread of the disease.