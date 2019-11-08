ANSA McAl’s Golf Classic tees off tomorrow

As the Lusignan Golf Club continues to extend the record for most tournaments in a year, tomorrow the East Coast-based venue will see golfers turning out for the ANSA McAl Dewar Classic.

The tournament was officially launched yesterday at the company’s Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara headquarters and is expected to tee off from 11 am due to the shorter daylight period and according to President of the Club, Aleem Hussain, the tournament is looking to push for the record of highest turnout in terms of numbers.

As is customary with ANSA McAl-sponsored tournaments, the annual event will attract trophies and prizes across the three flights as well as special awards for the longest drive and nearest to pin.