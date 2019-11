Guyana in tight win over Emerging Players -Kemol Savory shines

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Results of matches on the second day of the Regional Super50 yesterday:

Group A

At Warner Park (BASSETERRE): Pride beat Scorpions by 75 runs.

BARBADOS PRIDE 265 off 50 overs (Nicholas Kirton 55, Kyle Mayers 52, Ashley Nurse 38, Jonathan Carter 33, Tevyn Walcott 32, Kjorn Ottley 25; Andre McCarthy 4-41, Oshane Thomas 4-52)

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 190 all out off 39.5 overs (Andre McCarthy 95, Aldaine Thomas 41; Ashley Nurse 4-26, Chemar Holder 3-37)

Group B

At Queen’s Park Oval (PORT OF SPAIN): Red Force beat Volcanoes by eight wickets.

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 238 for eight off 50 overs (Kavem Hodge 57, Desron Maloney 56, Emmanuel Stewart 31, Justin Athanaze 28, Kerron Cottoy 27 not out, Devon Smith 24; Imran Khan 2-28, Yannic Ottley 2-34)

T&T RED FORCE 239 for two of 42.5 overs (Darren Bravo 115 not out, Jeremy Solozano 102 not out)

At Brian Lara Stadium (TAROUBA): Jaguars beat Emerging Players by two wickets.

WI EMERGING PLAYERS 185 for eight off 50 overs (Justin Greaves 55, Roland Cato 37, Kevin Sinclair 34 not out; Veerasammy Permaul 3-34, Ramaal Lewis 2-17)

GUYANA JAGUARS 189 for eight 50 overs (Kemol Savory 71 not out, Chris Barnwell 36, Jonathan Foo 28; Keon Harding 4-35, Dominic Drakes 2-32)