GFF says Extraordinary Congress being held in accordance with its constitution -FIFA, CONCACAF will also oversee

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) says that its Extraordinary Congress scheduled for tomorrow has been convened in accordance with the GFF Constitution and with oversight of FIFA and CONCACAF.

In a statement yesterday, it was responding to a Stabroek Sport item on November 6th headlined `Hush-hush GFF Congress scheduled for Saturday – Forde slate set to return minus O’Jeer’.

The news item had reported that the President of the West Demerara Football Association, Orin Ferrier had said that he had not received any official notification of the slate to be presented to the congress. The news item had also reported the Director of Sport, Christopher Jones as expressing shock that the GFF was staging an election.