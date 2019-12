A vendor of Port Mourant, Corentyne, lost his life after a fight during a game of chic-chic at Rose Hall Town Public Road on Christmas Eve around 10.15 pm.

Dead is also known as `Shabba’, 27, of Lot 29 Portuguese Quarter, Corentyne, who operated a vegetable and fruit stall at the Port Mourant and Rose Hall Town markets.

Stabroek News was told that the suspect who is from Sir David Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, has since been arrested and is assisting with the investigation.