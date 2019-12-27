Neither President nor Cabinet knew of archives name change – David Hinds

Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Dr. David Hinds says continued probing by the political party has revealed that the decision to change the name of the national archives from the Walter Rodney Archives to the National Archives was made by the administration of the entity, as opposed to government.

In fact, Hinds says that the WPA has learned that neither President David Granger nor Cabinet, knew of the change until it was made public. Hinds further explained that if the issue was raised before, and a decision taken by Cabinet, WPA member, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley would at least have been aware, as she sits in Cabinet.

In light of this revelation, Hinds says, the WPA has requested a meeting with Minister of Social Cohesion George Norton, although a date is yet to be given.