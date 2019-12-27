Guyanese man dies in NY accident, three others injured

The son of a US-based Guyanese couple died early Christmas morning after the car he was a passenger of crashed into a utility pole along the Central Avenue of Schenectady, New York.

Three other with ties to the Guyanese-Schenectady community were also injured in the accident.

According to reports by the Times Union, Lakhraj ‘Derrick’ Premnauth, whose parents are from Black Bush Polder, died on the scene of the accident, which occurred around 07:00 hours when the eastbound car crossed into the westbound lane and struck a utility pole in from of 2141 Central Avenue. Those injured were identified as Veeshram Ramdeo, 17, the driver, Kenny Jamuant, 17, and Sunita Hansraj, 21.

The report stated that the car was travelling at a high speed, which made it hit the pole with a powerful impact and caused the Audi sedan to split into two. The two halves were sent screeching about 50 feet from each other while pitching out three of the occupants. Police cited “high speed’ as one of the contributing factors to the crash. However, they were unable to say how fast the car was travelling and what caused it to come off the lane. The destination of the car is unknown. It was also stated that a car was leaving one of the cemeteries on the road just before the accident.

“It’s possible that the car swerved to avoid the other vehicle and over-corrected; we’re still investigating to learn the causes of the accident,” Lt. Robert Winn was quoted as saying.

Further, the report stated that Police said that Premnauth was one of the three people thrown from the car. Ramdeo, Jamuant and Hansraj were rushed to the Albany Medical Center Hospital with critical injuries. They have since undergone surgery for multiple traumatic injuries, according to police. Investigations in relation to contributing factors and causes if the crash is still ongoing.

City Councilman John Mootooveren yesterday told the Times Union that Permnauth and his immediate family were close-knit and all lived around the corner from each other in the city’s Mont Pleasant neighborhood.

“We’re in communication with the family and hope that we can all pray and comfort them during this difficult time,” Mootooveren, a Guyanese, said.

Meanwhile, Premnauth’s uncle, Awadh Vheem, said his nephew, who was married, is a father of two and a hard working person.

A Facebook post by a relative of Premnauth, Vish Mangroo, stated that final viewing of the body will be held today at 17:00 hours until 22:30 hours at the Lights Funeral Home in Schenectady. The funeral is scheduled for 09:00 hours tomorrow morning at the Parkview Cemetery in Schenectady.