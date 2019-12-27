Parliament to be dissolved December 30

President David Granger has issued the Proclamations for the dissolution of Parliament and the ten Regional Democratic Councils on December 30, 2019. This will pave the way for General and Regional Elections on March 2, 2020.

The Proclamations were issued today, December 27, 2019, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

Article 70 (2) of the Constitution of Guyana states that the President, may at any time, by proclamation dissolve Parliament.

It is also provided in Article 61 of the Constitution that an election of members of the National Assembly under Article 60 (2) shall be held on such day within three months, after every dissolution of Parliament as the President shall appoint by Proclamation.

The Proclamation for the dissolution of Parliament states, “ In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by the aforesaid articles, I do hereby dissolve the Eleventh Parliament of Guyana on the Thirtieth day of December, Two Thousand and Nineteen and appoint the Second day of March, Two Thousand and Twenty, as the day on which the election of members of the National Assembly shall be held, the issue and publication of any other Proclamation pursuant to the Constitution in this regard notwithstanding.”