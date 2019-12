President David Granger has issued the Proclamations for the dissolution of Parliament and the ten Regional Democratic Councils on December 30, 2019. This will pave the way for General and Regional Elections on March 2, 2020.

The Proclamations were issued yesterday, December 27, 2019, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

Article 70 (2) of the Constitution of Guyana states that the President, may at any time, by proclamation dissolve Parliament.