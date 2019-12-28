Hacked bodies of hotelier, worker found at Corentyne hotel

The decomposing bodies of a Canadian hotelier and his worker were found yesterday afternoon in the man’s hotel at Number 63 Village, Corentyne with the two apparently tortured as body parts had been hacked away.

Dead are Vivekanand Brijbassi, also known as ‘Vaker’, 71, and his workman reportedly called ‘Diamond’, who was still to be identified up to last evening. Brijbassi, a Canadian citizen, was the owner of the Sunsplash Holiday Beach Resort located at Number 63 Village, Corentyne, which overlooks the beach. The duo was reportedly found bound and gagged with injuries about their bodies in the dining area in the upper flat of the two-storey concrete building by lawmen.

According to a police source, due to the state of the bodies, it appeared that the men had been dead for more than four days now. In addition, the entire building was ransacked.