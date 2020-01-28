Youth confesses to murdering No. 63 Beach hotelier, workman – police sources

A Corentyne youth has confessed to being involved in the murders of Canadian hotelier, Vivekanand Brijbassi and his watchman, Harry Persaud last year, police sources say.

Based on information received, the Major Crimes Unit of the police force was present in the region over the weekend investigating the double murder which resulted in several suspects being rearrested.

One of the suspects was reportedly found in possession of a cellphone belong-ing to Brijbassi which saw investigators homing in on him. After intense interroga-tion, the man reportedly confessed to investigators.