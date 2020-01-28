Troy anticipates restart of full production at Karouni by end of February -CEO

Following the restart of operations at its Karouni Gold Mine, Troy Resources Limited is expected to resume full production by the end of next month, according to Chief Executive Officer Ken Nilsson.

Nilsson told Stabroek News that the company restarted mining activities at the beginning of January and began limited production on Sunday.

“Troy has been mining since [the] beginning of January and limited processing started yesterday, [Sunday] and we expect to be in full production by end of February,” Nilsson said.